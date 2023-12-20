Restaurants Get Updated 2023 MAC ezPaycheck For End of Year Payroll and Form Processing

Restaurant establishments can now set up payroll and forms for end of year processing with the updated MAC version of 2023 ezPaycheck software. Post this

ezPaycheck is available in MAC version and also in a Windows version compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, and 8 as well as other Windows systems. Download and test for compatibility before purchase at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp

ezPaycheck payroll and check printing software highlights:

Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks

-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.

Prints tax forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3 (Please note: preprinted forms for Copy A required when printing W2 and W3)

ezPaycheck is 139.00 per calendar year for a single installation. We are currently selling the 2023 version for $109.00. Business owners who are interested in getting a head start on 2024 payroll can download and test the software prior to purchase https://www.halfpricesoft.com/mac_payroll_software/ezPaycheck_mac.asp

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

