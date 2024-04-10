Restaurants Grandmaster Records and EP & LP Sued By Former Employer For Invasion Of Privacy and Sexual Harassment Involving Giant Restroom Peephole, Lawsuit Alleges

A former employer of Hollywood restaurant Grandmaster Records has sued the restaurant and its owners for invasion of privacy and sexual harassment arising from a giant peephole in the restaurant bathroom.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A former employer of Hollywood restaurant Grandmaster Records has sued the restaurant and its owners for invasion of privacy and sexual harassment arising from a giant peephole in the restaurant bathroom.

The lawsuit alleges that the restaurant permitted an employee to watch restaurant patrons and employees use the bathroom from a giant gaping peephole.