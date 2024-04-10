Restaurants Grandmaster Records and EP & LP Sued By Former Employer For Invasion Of Privacy and Sexual Harassment Involving Giant Restroom Peephole, Lawsuit Alleges

A former employer of Hollywood restaurant Grandmaster Records has sued the restaurant and its owners for invasion of privacy and sexual harassment arising from a giant peephole in the restaurant bathroom.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A former employer of Hollywood restaurant Grandmaster Records has sued the restaurant and its owners for invasion of privacy and sexual harassment arising from a giant peephole in the restaurant bathroom.
The lawsuit alleges that the restaurant permitted an employee to watch restaurant patrons and employees use the bathroom from a giant gaping peephole.
According to the lawsuit and police reports, on July 15, 2023, the former employee caught a restaurant employee watching her use the restroom and making kissing noises through the giant peephole in the restroom stall.
According to the lawsuit, the former employee was also subjected to a pervasive pattern of sexual harassment, including sexual advances and inappropriate sexual comments from her then supervisor.
"This shocking invasion of privacy is compounded by the unrelenting sexual harassment that pervaded the Grandmaster Records workplace," said attorney Sam S. Yebri of Merino Yebri LLP. "That a major restaurant group would tolerate these horrid acts in Hollywood in 2024 is unacceptable."
This lawsuit also names the individual owners of Grandmaster Records and its related Hollywood restaurant, EP & LP.
The lawsuit, filed on April 4, 2024 in Los Angeles County Superior Court, is captioned Alvarez v. Grandmaster Recorders, LLC. et al., Case No. 24STCV08504.
Media Contact
Sam Yebri, Merino Yebri LLP, 1 310-551-2015, [email protected], www.mylawllp.com
SOURCE Grandmaster Records
Share this article