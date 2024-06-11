Restoration 1, KnowHow Announce Strategic Partnership to Benefit Franchisees

Through the partnership, KnowHow will serve as a resource for Restoration 1 franchisees to streamline the onboarding and training of new employees while also providing access to up-to-date resources across all franchise locations. Post this

"For us, KnowHow has been a game changer because it allows us to tailor different parts of our restoration company to meet the unique needs of each location," said Ryan Klis, owner of Restoration 1 of Suffolk County and Restoration 1 of Cape Cod. "By creating location-specific content, we ensure our teams can deliver consistent, high-quality experiences for home and business owners dealing with losses. This customization not only streamlines our operations but also enhances the support and care we provide to our clients during their challenging times."

KnowHow allows franchisees to efficiently train and equip staff with Restoration 1-specific content and IICRC standards with a user-friendly app that includes checklists, diagrams, tips, and step-by-step instructions that can be translated into 12 different languages. Users can also use the AI-powered search functionality to get answers to job-site questions in real time.

Franchisees can view insights into employee engagement and the subjects they would like to delve deeper into. Additionally, they can easily create their own content for employees or edit content from Restoration 1 Headquarters and customize it per their local laws and specific team's procedures. The platform provides a simple user interface that makes it easy for franchisees to add new users, assign content, and track engagement across their teams.

"By adopting KnowHow as a part of its company structure, Restoration 1 is exemplifying its commitment to franchisee support," said KnowHow CEO Leighton Healey. "By integrating our AI-powered app into its operations, Restoration 1 is not only optimizing processes, but it's empowering its franchisees to build a strong operational foundation that scales with their business."

About Restoration 1

Founded in 2008, Restoration 1 is an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration, and reconstruction services. An industry innovator, the Texas-based company uses advanced technologies and tools to perform restoration for both residential and commercial properties that have been damaged due to water, smoke, fire, mold, storms, and more. There have been 397 agreements awarded throughout the U.S. with plans to expand to more than 500 locations nationwide in the next couple of years. For more information about Restoration 1, visit www.Restoration1.com.

About KnowHow

KnowHow is an easy-to-use, mobile and desktop app designed to help restoration leaders rapidly onboard new hires, upskill their workforce, and enhance productivity with expert guidance for every job. Acting as a centralized hub for company how-tos and best practices, and supported by Howie, the AI-powered mentor, KnowHow equips workers with the knowledge they need to tackle on-the-job challenges confidently. This approach eliminates the need for traditional training methods, saving time and resources. Learn more about KnowHow's capabilities at TryKnowHow.com.

About Stellar Service Brands

Based in Dallas, Texas, Stellar Service Brands is a holding company that includes Restoration 1, an award-winning franchise that specializes in a wide array of emergency mitigations, restoration, and reconstructions services; bluefrog Plumbing + Drain, a trusted franchise in plumbing repair and installation; and Softroc, a provider of poured in place rubber surfacing. Together, they include more than 480 franchise locations awarded across the U.S. With the investment and support of MPK Equity Partners, Stellar plans to continue expanding by adding brands that share the company's goal of providing exceptional home and commercial services.

