RestorationMaster Becomes Official Member of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA)

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RestorationMaster has been helping connect disaster restoration contractors across the U.S. with people in need of their services through their online platform RestorationMasterFinder.com since 2010. Recently, they became an official member of the Restoration Industry Association (RIA), the biggest and oldest non-profit trade association in the restoration industry.

Since their launch, RestorationMaster has been dedicated to promoting restoration contractors through effective digital marketing and providing important information related to disasters and restoration for consumers, which aligns with the goals of the RIA. RestorationMaster helps homeowners and property owners in need of restoration quickly find a local restoration expert through their platform that is available 24 hours a day to respond to emergencies. They also help restoration contractors by driving local organic search traffic to their highly optimized platform so those in need of restoration services can call a local contractor directly.

RestorationMaster has proven itself to be an invaluable resource within the restoration industry, helping restoration contractors across the U.S. boost their leads and revenue. They also maintain a blog that features articles and guides that educate consumers on the effects of natural disasters and how they can react to these disasters to protect themselves and restore their property.