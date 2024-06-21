Restored Path Detox in Frisco, Texas, Announces Partnership with Tricare Insurance to Offer Luxury Detox Services

We are thrilled to partner with Tricare and extend our services to military families Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Tricare and extend our services to military families," said Aaron Stacey, Admissions Director of Restored Path Detox. "Our facility is designed to provide a blend of comfort and clinical excellence, ensuring that every client receives the personalized care they deserve."

Restored Path Detox stands out for its luxurious amenities and holistic approach to detoxification. Clients can enjoy private and semi-private rooms, gourmet meals prepared by on-site chefs, and wellness amenities such as spa services, yoga classes, and fitness facilities. The facility's experienced medical team is available 24/7, providing constant supervision and support.

Personalized Treatment Plans

At Restored Path Detox, each client receives a personalized detox plan tailored to their specific needs and medical history. This individualized approach ensures that clients receive the most effective and appropriate care for their recovery journey.

Serving the Greater Dallas Area

Located in Frisco, Texas, Restored Path Detox serves the greater Dallas area, including Plano, McKinney, and Richardson. The facility's convenient location makes it easily accessible for those seeking high-quality detox services in a supportive and luxurious setting.

About Restored Path Detox

Restored Path Detox is a premier detoxification facility dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to individuals seeking recovery from substance use. With a focus on holistic and personalized treatment plans, Restored Path Detox combines clinical excellence with luxurious amenities to create an optimal healing environment.

