Restorerz Emergency Services Appoints John Gonchegulyan as COO to Lead Growth and National Expansion

"John has been instrumental in our growth and success, and this promotion is a natural next step," said Edgar Mirzoian, CEO of Restorerz Emergency Services. "With his broader scope of duties as COO, John will help us move faster, scale smarter, and continue expanding our national presence while maintaining the reliability and excellence our clients expect."

As COO, Gonchegulyan will oversee production teams, claims, estimating, customer service, and sales operations, ensuring performance to KPIs and driving cross-departmental excellence. His leadership will be critical in strengthening Restorerz's ability to meet increasing demand, support national expansion, and set new benchmarks of quality in the restoration industry.

"I'm honored to step into the COO role at Restorerz," said John Gonchegulyan. "This company has an incredible culture and a reputation for delivering excellence in every project. I look forward to continuing to build on our momentum, supporting our teams, and leading us into the next stage of growth."

With this appointment, Restorerz reinforces its leadership team as it continues to build on its Inc. 5000 recognition as one of America's fastest-growing companies, expand service offerings, and set new standards of reliability and innovation in the restoration industry.

About Restorerz Emergency Services

Restorerz Emergency Services is a leading property damage restoration company serving residential and commercial clients across Southern California and beyond. Known for reliability, rapid response, and pioneering use of technology in restoration, Restorerz has built a reputation for delivering exceptional service and hosting industry-leading networking and educational events for partners. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies, Restorerz continues to expand nationally while maintaining its commitment to excellence and client care.

