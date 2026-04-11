Restrict Flow LLC Introduces Breakthrough Anti-Cavitation Technology to Improve Industrial System Performance

Restrict Flow LLC has launched its Anti-Cavitate Orifice Plate™, an advanced engineering solution designed to solve cavitation issues in high-pressure fluid systems. Cavitation can cause severe damage to piping and equipment, increasing maintenance costs and downtime. Restrict Flow's technology offers a simplified, single-plate solution that reduces vibration, noise, and erosion. The system integrates easily into existing infrastructure, making it a cost-effective alternative to traditional flow control methods. Companies across energy, manufacturing, and water treatment sectors are adopting this solution to enhance reliability and extend equipment life. Discover how Restrict Flow is advancing cavitation prevention technology at https://www.restrictflow.com.
Restrict Flow LLC Introduces Breakthrough Anti-Cavitation Technology for Industrial and Marine Water Systems
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Restrict Flow LLC has introduced its Anti-Cavitate Orifice Plate™, an engineered solution designed to eliminate cavitation in high-volume water systems across industrial and marine applications.
Cavitation is a common and costly issue in systems such as boiler feedwater lines, pump discharge piping, seawater cooling systems, and water discharge into lakes, rivers, and oceans. When left unaddressed, it can lead to excessive vibration, noise, erosion, and premature equipment failure.
Restrict Flow's Anti-Cavitate Orifice Plate™ provides a practical and reliable solution by controlling pressure drop while minimizing turbulence and eliminating the damaging effects of cavitation.
Unlike traditional multi-stage restriction devices or control valves, this technology uses a single-plate design that installs easily between standard flanges. This allows plant operators and engineers to improve system performance without requiring major redesigns or costly modifications.
The solution has proven effective in a range of applications, including:
- Boiler feedwater and blowdown systems
- Seawater and onboard ship systems
- Fire protection and high-pressure water distribution
- Industrial and municipal water discharge systems
- Wastewater treatment infrastructure
By reducing cavitation, the technology helps extend equipment life, lower maintenance costs, and improve overall system reliability.
Restrict Flow works directly with naval architects, maintenance managers, and fluid flow engineers to deliver tailored industrial flow control solutions that address real-world operating challenges.
Companies looking to improve reliability in high-demand water systems can learn more about cavitation prevention technology by visiting the company's website. www.restrictflow.com or 1 (866) 544-7544
About Restrict Flow LLC
Restrict Flow LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business specializing in engineered flow restriction solutions. The company provides customized designs that reduce cavitation, improve performance, and extend the life of critical fluid systems across industrial and marine environments.
Media Contact
Marketing, Restrict Flow LLC, 1 866) 544-7544, [email protected], www.restrictflow.com
SOURCE Restrict Flow LLC
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