Restrict Flow LLC Introduces Breakthrough Anti-Cavitation Technology to Improve Industrial System Performance

Restrict Flow LLC has launched its Anti-Cavitate Orifice Plate™, an advanced engineering solution designed to solve cavitation issues in high-pressure fluid systems. Cavitation can cause severe damage to piping and equipment, increasing maintenance costs and downtime. Restrict Flow's technology offers a simplified, single-plate solution that reduces vibration, noise, and erosion. The system integrates easily into existing infrastructure, making it a cost-effective alternative to traditional flow control methods. Companies across energy, manufacturing, and water treatment sectors are adopting this solution to enhance reliability and extend equipment life. Discover how Restrict Flow is advancing cavitation prevention technology at https://www.restrictflow.com.

Restrict Flow LLC Introduces Breakthrough Anti-Cavitation Technology for Industrial and Marine Water Systems

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Restrict Flow LLC has introduced its Anti-Cavitate Orifice Plate™, an engineered solution designed to eliminate cavitation in high-volume water systems across industrial and marine applications.

Cavitation is a common and costly issue in systems such as boiler feedwater lines, pump discharge piping, seawater cooling systems, and water discharge into lakes, rivers, and oceans. When left unaddressed, it can lead to excessive vibration, noise, erosion, and premature equipment failure.