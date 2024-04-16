Restroom Wizard Wows With Sleeker Compact Design + Optional Fragrance Add-On

The Restroom Wizard, a unique device that provides flushable non-toxic adult wipes to users of restaurant, hotel and other commercial bathrooms, now features a sleeker design and a wholly optional slide-on all-natural fragrance component. Buttressed by a superior product design and even more options for users of his product, the inventor and his team are actively seeking licensing and distribution opportunities for the Restroom Wizard.

ELK GROVE, Calif., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The brainchild of Jason Adams, the Restroom Wizard is a unique bathroom device that addresses the messiness and inefficiency traditional toilet paper by offering a viable alternative: The device's primary function is to provide adult non-toxic flushable wipes, enabling restaurant patrons, hotel guests and others to wipe themselves in a quicker, cleaner, less wasteful and less messy manner.

The demonstrated convenience and utility of the Restroom Wizard have been further enhanced by a sleeker design and the now 100% optional fragrance component. As detailed at RestroomWizard.com, the patented product has been expressly designed to facilitate the provision of flushable non-toxic adult wipes in commercial bathrooms. In turn, this provides end-users with the additional comfort and wiping thoroughness/cleanliness that only adult flushable non-toxic wipes can provide.

As well, recognizing that some restaurants, hotels and other establishments already have contracts in place regarding bathroom odor control, the present Restroom Wizard design works and looks great as a standalone adult flushable non-toxic wipes dispenser. Yet, for those who opt to enjoy the benefits of all-natural fragrances as well, a wholly optional component just slides on seamlessly on top of the dispenser and, if anything, makes the device look even more stylish!

That is why this invention presents a savvy company in the commercial bathroom supply industry with that rarest of opportunities – the opportunity to introduce a game-changing product to the market and reap the considerable benefits that result from such a roll-out!

To that end, the inventor and his business representative Joe Carlen, MBA, MISM, CVA welcome all serious invention licensing/acquisition inquiries and can be contacted through the website or the contact information on this release.

The Restroom Wizard team looks forward to helping you provide your patrons and guests with a superior restroom experience!

Media Contact

Joseph Jacob Carlen, Magic Kingdoms Vacation Homes LLC, 1 4077474606, [email protected], Magic Kingdoms Vacation Homes LLC

SOURCE Restroom Wizard