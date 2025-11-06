RE|STRUCTURED News Announces Upcoming Real Estate Event at The Landmark Westwood

Featuring Top Los Angeles Property Leaders Discussing Strategy, Market Outlook, and Investment Trends

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RE|STRUCTURED News is proud to announce its upcoming RE|STRUCTURED LIVE panel event, taking place on Wednesday, November 12th at 6:30pm at The Landmark Westwood. The event will bring together some of Los Angeles' most prominent real estate leaders for a conversation on the evolving investment landscape.

Bill Fishel, Executive Vice Chairman at Newmark, will moderate the conversation with an esteemed panel including Nadine Watt, CEO of Watt Capital Partners; Kevork Zoryan, Founder and Managing Partner of Arselle Investments; and David Chasin, CEO of Pegasus Investments. Together, they represent some of the city's most influential property owners and decision-makers shaping the future of the Los Angeles real estate market.

The conversation will delve into how these leaders are approaching acquisitions and asset management amid today's complex economic climate. Panelists will explore:

What factors drive acquisition decisions and portfolio diversification

How asset performance is shifting across sectors

The influence of macroeconomic trends and global uncertainty on investment behavior

Attendees will gain valuable perspective on whether Los Angeles-based property owners continue to double down on California or are expanding into new markets — and which property types are driving value and long-term growth in the current environment.

This event is made possible through the generous support of As Built LA (Gold Sponsor), Clear Compass Financial (Silver Sponsor), and Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (Bronze Sponsor). R[AR]E Public Relations and Maximus Properties are proud to serve as a media sponsors of RE|STRUCTURED LIVE.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: Doors at 6:30 PM | Panel at 7:00 PM

Location: The Landmark Westwood, Los Angeles, CA

Tickets: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/property-ownership-in-a-shifting-market-12nov2025/

Amy Rossetti, R[AR]E Public Relations, 1 3107796025, [email protected], www.rarepublicrelations.com

