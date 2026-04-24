Restructured News Announces Upcoming Real Estate Event at Warner Bros. Studios

Featuring Top Los Angeles Development Leaders Discussing Who's Building and Why in Today's Market

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Restructured News is proud to announce its upcoming Restructured LIVE panel event, taking place Thursday, April 30th at 6:30pm at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. The event will bring together some of the region's most prominent real estate development leaders for a conversation on how projects are being conceived and executed in today's evolving market.

Neyshia Go, Senior Global Luxury Estates Advisor at Sotheby's International Realty and Founder of the Go Group, will moderate the conversation with an esteemed panel including Patrick Chraghchian, Founder, President, and CEO of Adept Urban; Ryan Neman, Principal of RYDA; and Alex Valente, Principal at Trammell Crow Company. Together, they represent a range of perspectives across development, investment, and global real estate strategy — coming together for a discussion on how projects are being shaped in today's complex environment.

The conversation will examine the current state of real estate development and how developers are navigating today's challenges across residential and commercial asset classes. Panelists will explore:

Which product types and strategies are gaining traction in the current cycle

How capital markets, construction costs, and entitlement timelines are shaping project feasibility

How shifting tenant and buyer preferences are influencing decision-making from conception through delivery

Attendees will gain valuable insight into how leading firms are evaluating opportunities, managing risk, and positioning their pipelines for the next development cycle — straight from the developers actively building across the region today.

This event is made possible through the generous support of Restructured's sponsors, CTM, Insignia Capital Corp., and Van Nuys Kia, and media partners, R[AR]E PR, Maximus Properties, and CREW Los Angeles.

Event Details Date: Thursday, April 30, 2026

Time: Doors at 6:30 PM | Panel at 7:00 PM

Location: Warner Bros. Studios, 3772 W. Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91505

Parking: Complimentary for all ticketholders via Lot P at Gate 4

Tickets: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/development-today-who-s-building-and-why-30apr2026

Media Contact

Amy Rossetti, R[AR]E Public Relations, 1 3107796025, [email protected], R[AR]E Public Relations

SOURCE Restructured News