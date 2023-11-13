Resulticks and PathFactory Announce Transformative Partnership to Elevate B2B Marketing and Sales Enablement

"The partnership between Resulticks and PathFactory combines two powerful platforms, giving customers access to new personalization and targeting capabilities, manageable from a single point." - Dev Ganesan, CEO and President, PathFactory Post this

The partnership between Resulticks and PathFactory will give businesses a competitive edge in the way they engage with and nurture their prospects. With the integration of Resulticks' RESUL platform, PathFactory customers will be able to identify and target their most qualified leads and customers, nurture them through the sales funnel and beyond with personalized content, as well as track their progress with robust analytics and dashboards.

Highlights of the Resulticks and PathFactory partnership include:

Personalized Content Experiences: RESUL's real-time orchestration and PathFactory's content intelligence work together to provide highly-personalized content experiences for customers, delivering the right message to the right person at the right time.

Improved Customer Engagement: By leveraging RESUL's connected experiences and PathFactory's interactive content capabilities, businesses can engage customers across multiple touchpoints—both offline and online-–to create a seamless experience that drives better engagement.

Enhanced Data Insights: RESUL's AI-powered analytics and PathFactory's content engagement metrics provide deeper insight into customer behavior and preferences, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions about their customer engagement strategies.

Streamlined Marketing Operations: Businesses reduce the time and resources required to create, manage, and distribute content as well as customer engagement initiatives.

"The Resulticks team is constantly striving to push boundaries and innovate in the audience engagement space," said Redickaa Sundaram, CEO of Resulticks. "Our partnership with PathFactory and its world-class content intelligence platform is a great step forward in elevating the kind of connected experiences we'd like to deliver for B2B businesses and their audiences."

Besides Resulticks, PathFactory also integrates with a number of marketing automation and CRM tools, including AEM, Marketo and Salesforce, to help B2B revenue teams grow pipeline and personalize their customer outreach. For more information visit pathfactory.com/partner

About Resulticks:

Resulticks is a fast-growing leader in real-time audience engagement solutions that deliver top-line growth for brands through connected experiences. Outcomes-focused and enabled by its proprietary cookie-independent identity resolution technology, Resulticks Solutions Inc equips brands to make a transformational leap to true 360-degree customer engagement. With its AI-powered, audience-centric approach it is changing how brands worldwide reach, acquire, and retain satisfied customers. Resulticks Solution Inc. is headquartered in New York City.

About PathFactory:

PathFactory is a content intelligence platform that helps B2B marketing, sales, and support teams create personalized content experiences for their buyers. It uses AI to track user behavior and recommend the most relevant content to each individual. With our proprietary content intelligence data, we provide insights into how buyers are engaging with content, helping you optimize your content strategy, and connect with your buyers in a more personalized and meaningful way to drive pipeline and revenue.

PathFactory has been recognized by Deloitte as one of North America's 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies. PathFactory was also named the 2023 Top-Rated Content Marketing Software by TrustRadius, a 2023 Content Experience Leader by G2, and a Cool Vendor in Technology Marketing by Gartner. Visit PathFactory.com to see how we can supercharge your ABM, Partner Marketing, Web Personalization and Sales Interactions.

About A Next-Gen Holdings:

NextGen is a distributor of Resulticks and a global technology company focused on no-code cloud solutions that deliver customer engagement innovation. Its ecosystem of next generation cloud, customer engagement, and IoT technologies, coupled with forward thinking IT service providers and digital agencies, help visionary brand leaders succeed in digital transformation. As a multi-cloud partner, NextGen enables its partners to embrace omnichannel engagement, achieve faster go-to-market, and stay ahead of the competition.

Media Contact

Katey Townshend, PathFactory, 4163049400, [email protected], pathfactory.com

Twitter

SOURCE PathFactory