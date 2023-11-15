Results Software Partners with Avalara to Automate Tax Compliance - Integration Improves Sales Tax Accuracy on Estimates, Sales Orders, and Invoices

"Sales tax is difficult to get right. I'm pleased the Results team has built one of the best Avalara integrations to date. This will certainly help Results and QuickBooks users alike." Post this

Simple yet powerful, this new integration streamlines and improves sales tax calculation accuracy in Results Estimates, Sales Orders, and Invoices. Results users who ship from and to multiple locations can now validate addresses to calculate complex tax scenarios and ensure compliance with automated filings. The deep behind-the-scenes integration automatically identifies item-level taxable amounts and exemptions in the U.S.and internationally.System administrators have the flexibility to determine the number and type of calls to AvaTax on a granular level. In addition, the Audit Log provides a detailed list of the various interactions between Results and AvaTax.

Results Founder and CEO Sam Saab emphasized, "We're excited to partner with Avalara to provide our clients with an automated way to accurately calculate and file sales tax. Results clients gain significant value and efficiency with an integration that has a simple interface with comprehensive controls."

Randy Johnston, Results' Co-Founder and CTO added, "Sales tax is difficult to get right. I'm pleased the Results team has built one of the best Avalara integrations to date. This will certainly help Results and QuickBooks users alike."

Meg Higgins, Senior Vice President of Global Partners at Avalara said, "Results Software understands the needs of its clients, and their integration offering reduces complexity for their clients in many ways. We understand that digitization of business processes is not an option, it is essential; we are proud to offer fast, accurate, and easy tax compliance solutions to our shared customers."

Results is now an Avalara Certified partner. Certified partners pass a series of criteria developed by Avalara to ensure the connector's performance and reliability, thereby helping mutual customers benefit from a seamless experience with Avalara's tax compliance solutions.

About Results Software

Results Software empowers organizations with streamlined operations, heightened efficiency, and enhanced performance with award-winning CRM, Project, Business, and Field Service Management solutions.

With our renowned software and services, we proudly contribute to the success of businesses, regardless of their scale, by providing award-winning tools that foster excellence in our all-digital, work-anywhere world.

From the initial contact to ongoing customer care, we stand unwaveringly committed to our clients and our partners. Our dedication encompasses every step of your experience – from updated releases to ensuring the utmost quality in your experience. Learn more about Results Software.

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 30,000+ business and government customers in over 90 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

Media Contact

Jessica Solis, Results Software, 1 7037139100 319, [email protected], www.Results-Software.com

