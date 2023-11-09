Results Software Returns to Original Ownership, Poised to Deliver Innovative and Revamped Product to Existing and Future Client

"We are very excited to have Results Software back with the original management team. We look forward to collaborating with both our longstanding and new clients as well as our partners." Post this

The new Results® platform and product line offerings were built from the ground up using state-of-the-art technology and incorporating a mobile-first design – representing a fresh perspective on CRM, Business, and Field Service Management. Results® offers a wide range of functionalities, encompassing relationship management, scheduling, services, documents, projects, billing, inventory, a contacts web portal, and much more. Notably, every module within the system is fully customizable and flexible to meet the specific needs of each unique company. Results® is a cloud-based and cross-platform solution with the unique option of an on-premises deployment.

Results® offers a two-way integration with all versions of QuickBooks Online (QBO) as well as QuickBooks Desktop (QBD), in the USA and internationally. Randy Johnston, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Results Software, affirms, "The resurgence of Results Software within the QuickBooks ecosystem provides our partners with an exceptional CRM, Business, and Field Service Management tool, empowering them to more effectively match clients' needs with the appropriate application."

To celebrate the new product launch and as an expression of gratitude to loyal, long-standing clients, Results extended a generous offer to provide a 100% credit refund to their perpetual license holders, which could be used towards the newly revamped Results product. "Our customer base has been through not one, but now two acquisitions. We wanted to create a unique way for them to take advantage of the new version of Results without losing their previous investment. By providing the full credit of what they had previously paid, we set the gold standard in ethically switching clients from perpetual to subscription licensing; it was the right thing to do," states Sam.

While the Results® product has significantly changed and evolved over the past few months, the product journey is only just beginning. The company has an array of integrations in development aimed at delivering seamless connections between the applications users rely on. The Results Software development team is actively working on a number of new features and integrations to ensure continuous alignment with the evolving needs of their customers.

To learn more about Results Software, please visit www.Results-Software.com.

About Results Software

Results Software empowers organizations with streamlined operations, heightened efficiency, and enhanced performance with award-winning CRM, Business, and Field Service Management solutions.

With our renowned software and services, we proudly contribute to the success of businesses, regardless of their scale, by providing award-winning tools that foster excellence in our all-digital, work-anywhere world.

From the initial contact to ongoing customer care, we stand unwaveringly committed to our clients and our partners. Our dedication encompasses every step of your experience – from updated releases to ensuring the utmost quality in your experience.

Media Contact

Jessica Solis, Results Software, 1 703 713 9100 319, [email protected], www.Results-Software.com

SOURCE Results Software