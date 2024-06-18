Results Software welcomes its elite Founding Master Partners

"Partnering with Results Software made perfect sense. Results Software does it right. They are invested in your success, not just theirs. They work on a case-by-case basis to ensure that their solution meets the needs of the client." Post this

The list of Founding Master Partners includes VARC Solutions, Mendelson Consulting, Siegel Solutions, and Barons, Inc. These partners are highly respected and frequently awarded, with recognitions from organizations such as Intuit, Insightful Accountant, Accounting Today, and Bob Scott's VAR Stars. This alignment underscores the program's emphasis on excellence and productivity in serving the SMB market. Mendelson Consulting, for example, has been the QuickBooks Solution Provider (QSP) Partner of the Year for many years, VARC Solutions is an Elite Level Solution Provider, Siegel Solutions is a Top 100 ProAdvisor and Barons is a QuickBooks Top 25% reseller worldwide.

"Partnering with Results Software made perfect sense", shared Mario Nowogrodzki, Founder and CEO of Mendelson Consulting. "Results Software does it right. They are invested in your success, not just theirs. They work on a case-by-case basis to ensure that their solution meets the needs of the client. They are there to support your marketing efforts and your internal training. They are the true definition of a partner-friendly company. You are not going to go wrong by adding Results Software to your portfolio".

"Results Software adds tremendous value as a QuickBooks Add-on for companies who need help managing their operations. Our partnership with Results Software has significantly enhanced our ability to deliver top-notch solutions to our clients", shared Brad White, CEO of VARC Solutions. "Our clients are delighted with the improvements in efficiency and control while enjoying a very strong ROI from their investment in Results Software".

The Results Software Partner Program is now open for enrollment. Interested Solution Consultants can learn more and apply by visiting the Results Software website.

About Results Software

Results Software empowers organizations with streamlined operations, heightened efficiency, and enhanced performance with award-winning CRM, Business, and Field Service Management solutions.

With our renowned software and services, we proudly contribute to the success of businesses, regardless of their scale, by providing award-winning tools that foster excellence in our all-digital, work-anywhere world.

From the initial contact to ongoing customer care, we stand unwaveringly committed to our clients and our partners. Our dedication encompasses every step of your experience – from updated releases to ensuring the utmost quality in your experience. To learn more about Results Software, visit www.Results-Software.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Solis, Results Software, 1 800-713-7013 319, [email protected], www.Results-Software.com

SOURCE Results Software