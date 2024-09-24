Resume Now Survey Reveals 90% of Workers Over 40 Experience Ageism in the Workplace

"With the vast majority of workers over the age of 40 experiencing age-related bias, it's clear that ageism is a very large and unaddressed problem within the workplace," said Heather O'Neill, career expert for Resume Now. Post this

Key takeaways of the survey include:

48% reported lower earning potential due to age-related discrimination.

91% of respondents considered taking legal action against their employers due to age-related discrimination.

45% reported experiencing feelings of isolation and loneliness due to ageism at work.

"With the vast majority of workers over the age of 40 experiencing age-related bias, it's clear that ageism is a very large and unaddressed problem within the workplace," said Heather O'Neill, career expert for Resume Now. "This high prevalence highlights the fact that current policies and workplace dynamics are failing to protect employees from age-related discrimination. To effectively combat this problem, we need stronger tools, more comprehensive education, and targeted training to put an end to this epidemic."

Widespread Presence of Ageism in the Workplace

While 90% of survey respondents have experienced ageism in the workplace, age-related bias is a broad umbrella that can manifest in many different ways. When surveyed, the respondents reported the top forms age discrimination can take include:

52% – An employer that mainly hires younger employees

49% – Earning less money than younger colleagues who do the same job

45% – Different attitudes of management or leadership toward older workers than younger employees

35% – A work environment where colleagues and/or managers make age-related comments

22% – A work environment where older workers are passed over for challenging assignments

21% – An employer that claims individuals over a certain age are "overqualified" for some jobs

16% – An employer that excludes older employees from certain activities, such as meetings or activities

16% – An employer that engages in a pattern of passing over older workers for promotions in favor of younger workers with fewer qualifications

These forms of discrimination are hard to prove or police, but they reflect the deep-rooted biases that continue to marginalize Gen X and Baby Boomers in the workplace.

Respondents have also faced more egregious forms of age discrimination, though in smaller numbers. These include:

11% – An employer that physically isolates older workers (for example, the location of their offices or workstations) as a means of excluding them from participating

11% – Facing unfair discipline due to age-related physical challenges

11% – Layoffs that focus primarily on older workers

10% – Facing unfair discipline due to age-related cognitive challenges

The Financial Toll of Ageism

Ageism significantly affects the financial stability of older workers, impacting their earnings and retirement plans. When asked how ageism has jeopardized their financial security and long-term retirement plans:

48% reported lower earning potential due to age-related discrimination

43% experienced early or forced retirement

50% adjusted their plans to retire earlier than expected

34% delayed their retirement

94% stated that ageism limits their access to professional development and training opportunities

The Emotional and Health Toll of Ageism

The emotional and mental health impacts of ageism are profound, leading to feelings of isolation and an overall negative effect on a person's well-being:

45% experienced isolation and loneliness

44% reported depression

36% experienced anxiety

25% stated it caused them to engage in unhealthy habits, like eating a poor diet, smoking, or drinking

20% reported it negatively impacted their confidence and self-worth

HR's Role in Ageism

Survey respondents reported taking appropriate measures to deal with the age bias they experienced, with 94% stating they reported workplace age discrimination to HR. In most cases, HR took steps to handle the issue:

45% said HR mediated the situation

45% reported that HR initiated disciplinary action against the perpetrator

10% stated that HR did nothing to intervene

When disciplinary action was taken, the consequences for perpetrators of ageism tended to be relatively mild. Here's how disciplinary actions were handled:

37% of respondents noted that the perpetrator was given a warning

30% said the individual was disciplined but not fired

23% stated that the person or people they reported were fired

5% said no action was taken by HR

Workers' attempts to remediate and address the negative impact of ageism in the workplace were so challenging that 91% of respondents considered taking legal action. This high percentage indicates that existing workplace measures may not be sufficient to address the pervasive issue of ageism.

To view the full report with more information, please visit https://www.resume-now.com/job-resources/careers/ageism-in-the-workplace

Methodology:

The findings provided were gathered through a survey conducted with 1,003 American respondents on May 6, 2024. Participants were queried about ageism in the workplace, responding to various question types, including yes/no questions, open-ended questions, scale-based questions gauging agreement levels, and questions that permitted the selection of multiple options from a list of answers.

About Resume Now

Since 2005, Resume Now has offered job seekers a fast and easy way to create a beautifully designed, expert-backed resume.

