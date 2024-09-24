Resume Now Survey Reveals 90% of Workers Over 40 Experience Ageism in the Workplace

Survey shows 49% of older workers report earning less than younger colleagues and 44% report depression as a result of ageism
GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Resume Now®, a simple and effective resume and cover letter building service, today announced the findings from its 2024 State of Ageism in the Workplace report, which examines the prevalence and impact of age-related discrimination. The survey polled 1,003 U.S.-based workers who are aged 40 or older and found that 90% of respondents have experienced ageism in their workplace.
The report delves into how ageism manifests in hiring practices, pay disparities, and workplace dynamics. The study also found troubling negative emotional and financial effects on workers who experience age-related discrimination.
Key takeaways of the survey include:
- 91% of respondents considered taking legal action against their employers due to age-related discrimination.
- 45% reported experiencing feelings of isolation and loneliness due to ageism at work.
"With the vast majority of workers over the age of 40 experiencing age-related bias, it's clear that ageism is a very large and unaddressed problem within the workplace," said Heather O'Neill, career expert for Resume Now. "This high prevalence highlights the fact that current policies and workplace dynamics are failing to protect employees from age-related discrimination. To effectively combat this problem, we need stronger tools, more comprehensive education, and targeted training to put an end to this epidemic."
Widespread Presence of Ageism in the Workplace
While 90% of survey respondents have experienced ageism in the workplace, age-related bias is a broad umbrella that can manifest in many different ways. When surveyed, the respondents reported the top forms age discrimination can take include:
- 52% – An employer that mainly hires younger employees
- 49% – Earning less money than younger colleagues who do the same job
- 45% – Different attitudes of management or leadership toward older workers than younger employees
- 35% – A work environment where colleagues and/or managers make age-related comments
- 22% – A work environment where older workers are passed over for challenging assignments
- 21% – An employer that claims individuals over a certain age are "overqualified" for some jobs
- 16% – An employer that excludes older employees from certain activities, such as meetings or activities
- 16% – An employer that engages in a pattern of passing over older workers for promotions in favor of younger workers with fewer qualifications
These forms of discrimination are hard to prove or police, but they reflect the deep-rooted biases that continue to marginalize Gen X and Baby Boomers in the workplace.
Respondents have also faced more egregious forms of age discrimination, though in smaller numbers. These include:
- 11% – An employer that physically isolates older workers (for example, the location of their offices or workstations) as a means of excluding them from participating
- 11% – Facing unfair discipline due to age-related physical challenges
- 11% – Layoffs that focus primarily on older workers
- 10% – Facing unfair discipline due to age-related cognitive challenges
The Financial Toll of Ageism
Ageism significantly affects the financial stability of older workers, impacting their earnings and retirement plans. When asked how ageism has jeopardized their financial security and long-term retirement plans:
- 48% reported lower earning potential due to age-related discrimination
- 43% experienced early or forced retirement
- 50% adjusted their plans to retire earlier than expected
- 34% delayed their retirement
- 94% stated that ageism limits their access to professional development and training opportunities
The Emotional and Health Toll of Ageism
The emotional and mental health impacts of ageism are profound, leading to feelings of isolation and an overall negative effect on a person's well-being:
- 45% experienced isolation and loneliness
- 44% reported depression
- 36% experienced anxiety
- 25% stated it caused them to engage in unhealthy habits, like eating a poor diet, smoking, or drinking
- 20% reported it negatively impacted their confidence and self-worth
HR's Role in Ageism
Survey respondents reported taking appropriate measures to deal with the age bias they experienced, with 94% stating they reported workplace age discrimination to HR. In most cases, HR took steps to handle the issue:
- 45% said HR mediated the situation
- 45% reported that HR initiated disciplinary action against the perpetrator
- 10% stated that HR did nothing to intervene
When disciplinary action was taken, the consequences for perpetrators of ageism tended to be relatively mild. Here's how disciplinary actions were handled:
- 37% of respondents noted that the perpetrator was given a warning
- 30% said the individual was disciplined but not fired
- 23% stated that the person or people they reported were fired
- 5% said no action was taken by HR
Workers' attempts to remediate and address the negative impact of ageism in the workplace were so challenging that 91% of respondents considered taking legal action. This high percentage indicates that existing workplace measures may not be sufficient to address the pervasive issue of ageism.
Methodology:
The findings provided were gathered through a survey conducted with 1,003 American respondents on May 6, 2024.
