Resumeble launches career coaching services as job seekers demand more than a polished document

"The resume is just the entry point. What clients need is someone in their corner for the whole journey, not just the document." — Olena Mazur, Founder, Resumeble Post this

The new coaching offering pairs clients with dedicated career strategists for structured one-on-one sessions covering job search planning, personal positioning, interview readiness, and salary negotiation. Sessions are designed to complement rather than replace resume work, giving mid-career professionals, executives, and career-switchers a human sounding board throughout what is increasingly a drawn-out and disorienting process.

Resumeble notes that the demand pattern aligns with broader shifts in candidate behavior. Job seekers are reporting longer average search durations, more rounds of interviews with less feedback, and greater difficulty interpreting employer signals — factors that create sustained anxiety and increase the value of ongoing human support. Where AI-powered platforms have moved toward volume and automation, Resumeble is deliberately moving toward depth and continuity.

The career coaching services are available as a standalone offering and as add-on packages for existing resume and LinkedIn clients.

About Resumeble

Forbes and the New York Post have previously ranked Resumeble, founded in 2017, among the top resume writing services. The company states that the coaching expansion is consistent with its founding philosophy: that career outcomes improve when job seekers have access to expert human judgment, not just better-formatted materials.

Career coaching services are available immediately. More information is available at resumeble.com.

Media Contact

Olena Mazur, TrendSpotting Ventures, 1 866-2319823, [email protected], TrendSpotting Ventures

SOURCE Resumeble