ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 10 Business Leaders Say Their Company Has Fired a Gen Z Manager

Furthermore, nine in 10 business leaders report receiving complaints from the direct reports of Gen Z managers. These complaints highlight issues including inexperience, inefficiency, poor communication skills, poor leadership skills, informality, disorganization, and rudeness. According to the respondents, these problems have led direct reports to change teams, request mediation, file formal complaints, request a new manager, threaten to quit, or quit.

"Good management is a combination of training and experience. Experience takes time, but doesn't always mean they are a better manager," says Resume Builder's resume and career strategist Julia Toothacre. "Many millennials have left positions because of their manager, who is usually in the baby boomer age range. The reasons cited about why Gen Z is ineffective at managing can be trained. I would implore companies to look at the expectations and training available to managers before they start firing."

Survey results also indicate that 48 percent of business leaders report Gen Z managers facing negative consequences at their companies. These consequences include placement on performance improvement plans, increased supervision, probation, and meetings with senior management. Given the complaints surrounding Gen Z managers, 65 percent of business leaders believe they would benefit from leadership training. Additionally, 57 percent suggest professional development courses and 55 percent recommend mentorship programs.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on May 31, 2024, and 873 business leaders completed the survey. To qualify, all participants had to be over 25, have a household income of at least $75,000, possess an education level beyond high school, hold a business leadership role (owner/partner, president/CEO/chairperson, C-level executive, chief financial officer, chief technology officer, senior management, director, or HR manager), and work at a company with more than 10 employees. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-10-business-leaders-say-their-company-has-fired-a-gen-z-manager/.

