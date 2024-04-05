ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 3 Hiring Managers Say It's Beneficial To Avoid Hiring Gen Z, Senior Candidates

"Ageism remains a prevalent issue in the workforce, affecting individuals both early and later in their careers. Regrettably, many hiring managers continue to rely on age as a determining factor in their recruitment decisions," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller Post this

"By scrutinizing education and work history timelines, employers may inadvertently introduce bias based on age, rather than focusing on the candidate's qualifications and suitability for the role," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "Ageism remains a prevalent issue in the workforce, affecting individuals both early and later in their careers. Regrettably, many hiring managers continue to rely on age as a determining factor in their recruitment decisions. This practice presents a significant disadvantage, as one's age should never dictate their potential for success in a role, provided they possess the requisite skills and experience."



Furthermore, 36 percent of hiring managers admit to having age bias against Gen Z applicants. Among this subset, 77 percent express concerns about their lack of experience, 63 percent about their propensity to change jobs frequently, and 58 percent about their perceived unprofessional attitude. Similarly, 34 percent of respondents admit to having age bias against senior candidates. Of this group, 74 percent raise concerns about their likelihood of retirement, 64 percent about their potential health issues, and 48 percent about their lack of experience with technology.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It launched on March 21, 2024, and 1,000 hiring managers completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be older than 25, have a salary of more than $50,000, and work for a company with over 11 employees. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-3-hiring-managers-say-its-beneficial-to-avoid-hiring-gen-z-senior-candidates/.

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/. ;

Media Contact

PR Team, Resume Builder, 000-0000, [email protected], ResumeBuilder.com

SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com