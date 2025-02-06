ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 4 Americans Have Lied on Their Resume, Many Say It Helped Their Careers

Many job seekers feel pressured to misrepresent themselves due to hiring practices that focus heavily on rigid requirements rather than demonstrated skills. Post this

Beyond professional qualifications, some job seekers have misrepresented demographic details. Nine percent have lied about a disability, 7% about their race or ethnicity, and 6% about their veteran status.

Despite the risks, many job seekers say dishonesty has worked in their favor. Among those who admitted to lying, 36% successfully landed a job, and 28% say they secured their current position by being deceitful. The majority (64%) believe lying has helped them advance their careers, and 25% say it allowed them to negotiate a higher salary.

"Lying during the hiring process can create long-term trust issues and damage one's professional reputation," says ResumeBuilder.com's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "However, many job seekers feel pressured to misrepresent themselves due to hiring practices that focus heavily on rigid requirements rather than demonstrated skills. Companies that prioritize practical assessments and real-world abilities may help reduce the incentive for candidates to be dishonest."

Looking ahead, hiring managers may see more dishonesty in the application process, as 11% of current job seekers say they plan to lie in their applications or interviews this year.

