ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 4 Managers Say Respect for Women in the Workplace Has Declined Under Trump

With fewer women in leadership, these shifts are influencing the private sector and making it even harder for women to compete for top positions." Post this

The study also finds that women continue to face greater scrutiny than men in hiring decisions related to marriage and family status. While 4% of hiring managers report being less likely to hire a working parent — regardless of gender — expectant mothers face the greatest disadvantage. One in five (20%) hiring managers admit they are less likely to hire a woman who is pregnant, compared to just 7% who say the same about expectant fathers.

