ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 4 Managers Say Respect for Women in the Workplace Has Declined Under Trump

Workplace gender biases persist, with expectant mothers facing the greatest hiring challenges
GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report examining workplace gender biases and hiring trends under President Donald Trump's second term. The survey of 864 U.S. hiring managers reveals that nearly one in four (24%) believe respect for women in the workplace has declined, and 20% say their company has rolled back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives — leading to fewer efforts to hire and promote women.
"The Trump administration's rollback of DEI initiatives has fueled biases that assume women were hired for equity rather than merit, diminishing their qualifications," says ResumeBuilder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "With fewer women in leadership, these shifts are influencing the private sector and making it even harder for women to compete for top positions."
The study also finds that women continue to face greater scrutiny than men in hiring decisions related to marriage and family status. While 4% of hiring managers report being less likely to hire a working parent — regardless of gender — expectant mothers face the greatest disadvantage. One in five (20%) hiring managers admit they are less likely to hire a woman who is pregnant, compared to just 7% who say the same about expectant fathers.
To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-4-managers-say-respect-for-women-in-the-workplace-has-declined-under-trump
ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM
ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/.
Media Contact
ResumeBuilder.com, ResumeBuilder, (800) 301-9082, [email protected]
SOURCE ResumeBuilder
Share this article