ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 4 Remote Workers Report Declining Social Skills, Struggling With Eye Contact and Conversing

"Some employees struggle to adapt to a fully remote work environment," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "This issue is particularly pronounced among those who began their careers in traditional office settings. To address these challenges, organizations must foster open communication and implement coaching programs to help employees navigate remote work effectively."

The survey also found that 7 in 10 remote workers rarely work outside their home, such as in co-working spaces or coffee shops. Many feel disconnected not only from their colleagues and employers but also from their broader communities. Additionally, the survey showed 37% of remote workers would prefer to work in person at least once per week.

This survey, launched on November 26, 2024, was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the polling platform Pollfish. Overall, 1,000 U.S.-based full-time remote workers completed the full survey.

