ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 4 Remote Workers Report Declining Social Skills, Struggling With Eye Contact and Conversing

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey of 1,000 U.S.-based full-time remote workers, highlighting the social and mental health impacts of remote work. Conducted in November 2024, the survey reveals that 25% of remote workers say their social skills have declined since transitioning to fully remote work.
According to the survey, since working remotely full-time, workers report struggling more with small talk, initiating conversations, and maintaining eye contact in social settings. One in five remote workers say their mental health has also declined, with isolation and lack of social connection being the primary contributing factors.
"Some employees struggle to adapt to a fully remote work environment," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "This issue is particularly pronounced among those who began their careers in traditional office settings. To address these challenges, organizations must foster open communication and implement coaching programs to help employees navigate remote work effectively."
The survey also found that 7 in 10 remote workers rarely work outside their home, such as in co-working spaces or coffee shops. Many feel disconnected not only from their colleagues and employers but also from their broader communities. Additionally, the survey showed 37% of remote workers would prefer to work in person at least once per week.
