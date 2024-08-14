ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 5 Companies Replaced Laid-Off U.S. Employees with Offshore Workers

"The move towards offshore hiring is primarily driven by cost-cutting measures," says ResumeBuilder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "While it can lead to significant savings for companies, it also raises concerns about job security and the long-term impact on the U.S. workforce." Post this

The roles most commonly affected were customer service (58 percent) and tech positions (49 percent), while other notable roles included data entry (47 percent), digital marketing (41 percent), and manufacturing (40 percent).

"The move towards offshore hiring is primarily driven by cost-cutting measures," says ResumeBuilder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "While it can lead to significant savings for companies, it also raises concerns about job security and the long-term impact on the U.S. workforce."

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on July 22, 2024, and 600 business leaders completed the survey. Eligibility criteria included being over 25 years old, having a household income of at least $75,000, possessing education beyond high school, holding a managerial-level or higher role, and working at a company with over 10 employees. Additionally, respondents also had to indicate they are involved in termination decisions and their company has had layoffs in the past year via screening questions. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-5-companies-replaced-laid-off-u-s-employees-with-offshore-workers/

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/.

Media Contact

Sarah Saunders, ResumeBuilder.com, (800) 301-9082, [email protected], ResumeBuilder.com

SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com