ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 5 Companies Replaced Laid-Off U.S. Employees with Offshore Workers

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has released a new survey report examining the impact of offshore hiring on U.S. employees. The report delves into the prevalence of replacing laid-off domestic employees with offshore workers. In total, ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 600 business leaders.
According to the survey findings, 19 percent of companies admitted to replacing laid-off U.S. employees with offshore workers. The survey indicates that the decision to replace U.S. employees with offshore workers predominantly stems from financial incentives. The survey also found that business leaders adopted this strategy to improve productivity and scale their workforce.
The roles most commonly affected were customer service (58 percent) and tech positions (49 percent), while other notable roles included data entry (47 percent), digital marketing (41 percent), and manufacturing (40 percent).
"The move towards offshore hiring is primarily driven by cost-cutting measures," says ResumeBuilder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "While it can lead to significant savings for companies, it also raises concerns about job security and the long-term impact on the U.S. workforce."
This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on July 22, 2024, and 600 business leaders completed the survey. Eligibility criteria included being over 25 years old, having a household income of at least $75,000, possessing education beyond high school, holding a managerial-level or higher role, and working at a company with over 10 employees. Additionally, respondents also had to indicate they are involved in termination decisions and their company has had layoffs in the past year via screening questions. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-5-companies-replaced-laid-off-u-s-employees-with-offshore-workers/
