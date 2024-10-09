ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 5 Workers Admit To Ignoring Return-To-Office Rules

"As companies attempt to reinstate in-office requirements, there has been pushback from workers. Employers should know job seekers today still have options if they are looking to work remotely." Post this

If companies start cracking down on compliance, 20% of workers say they are very likely to leave, and an additional 33% are somewhat likely to follow suit.

"For many employees, remote work has become a non-negotiable part of their professional lives," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "As companies attempt to reinstate in-office requirements, there has been pushback from workers. Employers should know job seekers today still have options if they are looking to work remotely."

Survey results also spotlight the challenges workers have with their current RTO policies. These include commute time (45%), lack of flexibility in work hours (34%), commute cost (33%), and more. Workers say a raise, flexible start and end times, and transportation benefits would improve their satisfaction with their current RTO policy.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched in September 2024, and 1,030 U.S.-based full-time workers completed the full survey. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-5-workers-admit-to-ignoring-return-to-office-rules/

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/.

Media Contact

Sarah Saunders, Resume Builder, (800) 301-9082, [email protected], ResumeBuilder.com

SOURCE Resume Builder