ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 5 Workers Would Take a Pay Cut in Exchange for a 4-Day Workweek

"Because work-life balance has become a higher priority among younger generations, it would definitely help attract and retain talent," says Julia Toothacre, resume and career strategist at Resume Builder. "A four-day work week gives people more time to have a life. A shorter week could also reduce sick and personal time leave because people will have a weekday to do appointments or rest."

Surrey findings also reveal that 83 percent of respondents would prefer a 40-hour four-day workweek, while 17 percent would opt for a 40-hour five-day workweek. Twenty-one percent of workers report they would be willing to accept a salary reduction for a four-day workweek, while 79 percent would not. Among those open to taking a pay cut, 51 percent would accept a reduction of 5 percent or less, 23 percent would agree to a 10 percent cut, and 7 percent would be willing to take a 15 percent cut. Additionally, 19 percent would be open to reducing their pay by 20 percent or more.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on April 10, 2024, and 1,250 full-time workers completed the survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be over 18 years old and currently employed full-time. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-5-workers-would-take-a-pay-cut-in-exchange-for-a-4-day-work-week/

