ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 6 Managers Avoid Hiring Candidates Who Support Trump, Citing Concerns Over Decision-Making and Empathy

"There is a concerning trend of managers allowing political bias to influence workplace decisions, including hiring and promotions," says Stacie Haller, Chief Career Advisor at ResumeBuilder.com. "Managers must recognize that political beliefs, like any other personal characteristic, have no place in hiring decisions. This bias is no different from age, gender, or religion bias—yet the heightened political tensions in our country appear to have given rise to this form of discrimination."

Workplace tension related to political views is also common, with one-third of managers reporting that they have observed political conflicts among employees this year. Seven percent of respondents say these tensions occur frequently, while 26 percent observe them occasionally. Additionally, 40 percent of managers believe that political views should be considered in hiring or promotion decisions, at least some of the time.

Haller emphasizes the importance of skills-based evaluation in the workplace. "Skills and abilities, such as decision-making and intelligence, can and should be evaluated directly through job performance or the hiring process—independent of any political affiliation," Haller adds. "Removing political bias from decision-making is essential to maintaining fairness, fostering a respectful environment, and ensuring that workplace evaluations remain focused on professional competence and contributions."

This survey, launched on November 13, 2024, was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the polling platform Pollfish. Overall, 756 U.S. full-time manager-level employees completed the survey.

