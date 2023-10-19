ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 7 Workers Spend Over $400 on Lunch Every Month

"Purchases like this are so easy to overlook because first of all, they're necessary – we've got to eat – and secondly, they can go under the radar because they're small purchases," says financial expert Gates Little. "The problem is they add up." Post this

"Purchases like this are so easy to overlook because first of all, they're necessary – we've got to eat – and secondly, they can go under the radar because they're small purchases," says financial expert Gates Little. "The problem is they add up."

Regardless of whether workers spend money on dining out during the workweek, 75 percent say having an additional $250 every month would make a difference in their lives. Additionally, nearly half of all workers surveyed are worried about their financial situation, and 25 percent admit it is difficult to keep up with their monthly expenses. Likewise, half of the respondents have some type of debt, and 1 in 3 specifically have credit card debt.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It launched on September 21, 2023, and 800 respondents completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be employed for wages full-time. All respondents were screened to include only those with a career in an office or corporate environment.

To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-7-workers-spend-400-monthly-on-lunch/

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/.

Media Contact

ResumeBuilder.com, ResumeBuilder.com, (800) 301-9082, [email protected], ResumeBuilder.com

SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com