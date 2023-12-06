ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 1 in 8 Retirees Plan To Go Back To Work in 2024

"I often meet with retirees who find that they miss the camaraderie of working with others. Many still want to be in the game and are not ready to just 'play golf.' Many are excited about trying something new or something they always wanted to explore," says Stacie Haller. Post this

"Clearly the driving factor for a majority of seniors returning to work is financial but this is not the only reason for many. In my own practice, I often meet with retirees who find that they miss the camaraderie of working with others. Many still want to be in the game and are not ready to just 'play golf.' Many are excited about trying something new or something they always wanted to explore," says ResumeBuilder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller.

Survey data also shows that among respondents who plan to go back to work, 59 percent say they will seek a job in a new industry, 14 percent say they will go back to their previous place of employment, and 27 percent say they will seek a new employer in the same industry. Of this same group, 45 percent say they want to return to work in person, while 32 percent say they want to work fully remotely and 11 percent say they want to work hybrid.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish on November 16, 2023. Overall, 500 respondents aged 62 to 85 completed the full survey. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-8-retirees-plan-to-go-back-to-work-in-2024/

