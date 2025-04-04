ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 3 in 10 Hiring Managers Avoid Pro-Palestine Candidates

"To maintain a professional and harmonious workplace, employees should refrain from engaging in political discussions that could lead to conflicts or a hostile environment." Post this

"U.S. federal law does not protect private-sector employees from discrimination based on political beliefs," says ResumeBuilder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "However, affiliations with terrorist groups are not protected under any law. Employers can legally take action, including termination, against individuals supporting such organizations, especially if it threatens workplace safety or violates company policies."

The study finds that hiring managers are even more cautious when it comes to pro-Hamas views: 8% have rejected candidates for this reason, and 35% would consider doing so. Common concerns among hiring managers include internal conflict, workplace activism, safety risks, public relations issues, and potential legal or governmental ramifications.

Nearly all hiring managers who reported rejecting or considering rejecting candidates say they learned about the individual's views through publicly available information. More than half (53%) say it was discovered on social media, while others say candidates disclosed their views in interviews (48%), background checks (40%), or resumes (39%).

Beyond hiring, some companies have disciplined current employees for similar reasons.

For pro-Palestine views, 5% of hiring managers report an employee was fired, 9% say someone received a warning, 5% say an employee was demoted, and 7% say responsibilities were reduced. The numbers are slightly higher for pro-Hamas views, with 6% reporting firings and 10% reporting warnings.

"To maintain a professional and harmonious workplace, employees should refrain from engaging in political discussions that could lead to conflicts or a hostile environment," says Haller. "Employers are encouraged to establish clear policies that balance free expression with professionalism, setting expectations for respectful communication among staff."

