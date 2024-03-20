ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 4 in 10 Gen Z TikTok Users Have Made Career-Related Decisions Based on Advice on the App

"TikTok provides quick and easy-to-follow advice that can be implemented immediately in many cases," says Resume Builder's Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre Post this

"TikTok provides quick and easy-to-follow advice that can be implemented immediately in many cases," says Resume Builder's Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "While I think you can get great advice on TikTok, you also need to vet who you're getting the advice from. Check LinkedIn and do a general web search for people you're taking advice from before you act. There are a lot of people giving BAD advice on TikTok."

Survey results also highlight Gen Zers' most trusted sources for career advice. Fifty percent say their family member is their most trusted source, 16 percent say their boss, 13 percent say their friend and 7 percent say a TikTok creator. With regards to TikTok creators, 8 percent of respondents say they are 'extremely trusting' of their career advice on the platform, 16 percent say they are 'very trusting,' and 55 percent say they are 'somewhat trusting.' Conversely, 18 percent say they are 'not very trusting,' and 3 percent say they are 'not trusting at all.'

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on March 7, 2024. Overall 1,000 respondents completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be aged 18 to 26, say they use TikTok, and have held a job in the last five years. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/4-in-10-gen-z-tiktok-users-have-made-career-related-decisions-based-on-advice-on-the-app/

