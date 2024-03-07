ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 4 in 10 Gen Zers Have Experienced Bullying Since Returning to the Office

"I think Gen Z is more aware of what bullying or creepy behavior looks like," says Toothacre "While older generations were told to just deal with it and rarely went against the organization, Gen Z will leave if they aren't treated well." Post this

While both men and women reported encountering bullying and 'creepy' behavior at similar rates, Gen Zers were the most likely group to say they have had these negative experiences since returning to the office. Thirty-eight percent of Gen Zers reported bullying, while 46 percent reported experiencing 'creepy' behavior.

"I think Gen Z is more aware of what it [bullying or creepy behavior] looks like than previous generations. Gen Z is self-aware, protective, and well-versed in therapy language," says Julia Toothacre, Resume Builder's Resume and Career Strategist. "While older generations were told to just deal with it and rarely went against the organization, Gen Z will leave if they aren't treated well."

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted in February 2024. In total, 557 workers were surveyed. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to work at a company that transitioned into remote work during the recent pandemic and now requires them to go into the office at least once a week. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/4-in-10-gen-zers-say-theyve-experienced-bullying-since-returning-to-the-office/.

