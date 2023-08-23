ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 63 Percent of Men Say Barbie Made Them More Aware of Patriarchy in the Workplace

A new survey shows Barbie film affected viewers' perception of women in the workplace and in leadership roles

Aug. 23, 2023

According to the survey, 94 percent of respondents say they had a favorable opinion of women in the workplace before watching the movie. Fifty-three percent of viewers say the film improved their view of women in the workforce. Likewise, 97 percent of respondents say they had a 'very' or 'somewhat' favorable opinion of women in leadership roles, and 57 percent of viewers say the film improved their view of women as leaders.

Of the 81 percent of respondents who believe that patriarchy affects the workplace, 79 percent say the movie 'definitely' or 'somewhat' made them more aware of this issue. Seventy-seven percent of men believe patriarchy affects the workplace, compared to 84 percent of women. However, 82 percent of men who acknowledge patriarchy's impact on the workplace say watching the movie made them more aware of it, compared to 76 percent of women.

Survey results also show 89 percent of viewers say the film was 'very' or 'somewhat' inspiring. In fact, 62 percent of respondents say the film led to self-reflection. Younger and more liberal viewers were more likely to say the movie caused them to self-reflect than their counterparts.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish on August 10, 2023. In total, 300 respondents in the United States were surveyed. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to pass through a screening question indicating they had watched the movie Barbie. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/63-of-men-say-barbie-movie-made-them-more-aware-of-patriarchy-in-the-workplace/

