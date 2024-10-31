ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 7 in 10 Companies Will Use AI in the Hiring Process in 2025, Despite Most Saying It's Biased

"While AI can be a powerful tool, if not properly calibrated, AI systems can introduce biases based on past hiring patterns or data that reflect historical inequalities." Post this

When it comes to interview functions, 24% of companies currently using AI rely on it to conduct entire interviews, with this figure projected to rise to 29% by 2025. AI-driven interviews include functions such as asking questions, assessing language and tone, and collecting data through facial recognition.

The survey also found that most companies plan to expand AI applications to new areas of hiring, with 83% intending to use AI for resume reviews, 47% for social media analysis, and 36% for onboarding by 2025.

Most respondents acknowledged the challenges AI introduces, with nearly all stating that AI tools produce biased recommendations at least some of the time. Concerns include bias based on age, socioeconomic status, gender, and race. Stacie Haller, ResumeBuilder's Chief Career Advisor, explains, "While AI can be a powerful tool, if not properly calibrated, AI systems can introduce biases based on past hiring patterns or data that reflect historical inequalities. Therefore, companies must strike a balance between speed, efficiency, and fairness to ensure that AI enhances, rather than hinders, their ability to find the best talent."

The survey found that while AI enhances efficiency, it also raises questions about candidate rejections without human oversight. Currently, 21% of companies allow AI to automatically reject candidates at all stages of hiring, a number expected to adjust slightly to 16% by 2025. At the same time, 50% of companies limit AI's rejection capabilities to the resume screening stage, and 35% intend to maintain human oversight in rejection decisions.

This survey, commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted on Pollfish in October 2024, included responses from 948 U.S.-based business leaders. Participants were selected based on criteria such as management role, income level, and knowledge of their company's hiring practices.

To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/7-in-10-companies-will-use-ai-in-the-hiring-process-in-2025-despite-most-saying-its-biased/

