ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 7 in 10 Hiring Managers Prioritize Candidates Who Share Their Political Views

"It's not surprising that so many hiring managers check candidates' political affiliations during the hiring process, especially not in today's polarized environment," says Stacie Haller, chief career advisor at ResumeBuilder.com. "Our findings align with previous surveys showing that a significant number of hiring managers also scrutinize social media and other outlets for clues about a candidate's age, religion, or other personal characteristics that may introduce bias into the process."

The survey also reveals that 19% of hiring managers that have had the experience of learning a candidate's political views would be unlikely to hire a candidate whose political views are different from their own. A slightly higher percentage of Trump-supporting hiring managers say they are unlikely to hire candidates with opposite views than Harris-supporting hiring managers.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online via Pollfish. It launched in August 2024, and 1,000 participants completed the survey. For the full methodology and to view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/7-in-10-hiring-managers-prioritize-candidates-who-share-their-political-views/.

