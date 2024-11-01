ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 7 in 10 Managers Anticipate Escalating Workplace Tensions Post-Election

"Employees need reassurance that their diverse perspectives will be respected. HR has the challenging responsibility of managing political tensions, ensuring respect, and fostering a workplace where all team members feel valued. There is a need for workplaces to maintain a neutral environment." Post this

According to the survey, 27% of managers report that the election has already caused conflicts among employees, with common issues including strained relationships, verbal altercations, and decreased team cohesion. Productivity and morale are also impacted, according to 38% of managers surveyed.

In response to ongoing political tensions, 32% of companies have banned political posters, merchandise, or apparel in the workplace, while 27% prohibit political discussions. Additionally, 20% of companies are offering counseling or support services, and 13% have hosted conflict mediation sessions.

"Political conflicts can easily disrupt workplace harmony," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "Employees need reassurance that their diverse perspectives will be respected. HR has the challenging responsibility of managing political tensions, ensuring respect, and fostering a workplace where all team members feel valued. There is a need for workplaces to maintain a neutral environment."

A majority of managers (70%) are concerned that political conflicts will escalate after the election, regardless of the outcome. Four in ten companies plan to have employees work remotely during election week. Among those companies implementing remote work for election week, the primary reasons include flexibility for voting, reducing workplace stress, and avoiding conflicts among employees with differing political views.

This survey, commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted on Pollfish in October 2024, included responses from 1,000 U.S. full-time managers. Participants were selected based on criteria such as management role, income level, and knowledge of company policies.

To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/7-in-10-managers-anticipate-escalating-workplace-tensions-post-election/

