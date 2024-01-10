ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 8 in 10 Companies Will Track Office Attendance in 2024

"Companies that become too rigid in their policies will end up losing employees in the long term," says Julia Toothacre. "Yes, there should be consequences for employees who aren't doing their job, but time in the office isn't the only way to track performance." Post this

Among companies that will require employees to work from the office at least one day per month, 88 percent say they will 'definitely' or 'probably' track office attendance. Of this group, 62 percent say they will use badge swipes to track office attendance, and 50 percent will track attendance manually. Additionally, 50 percent will use Wi-Fi, 43 percent will use occupancy sensors, and 38 percent will use under-desk sensors.

"Companies that become too rigid in their policies will end up losing employees in the long term," says Julia Toothacre, ResumeBuilder.com's Resume and Career Strategist. "Yes, there should be consequences for employees who aren't doing their job, but time in the office isn't the only way to track performance."

Survey results also highlight that, among companies that will track attendance in 2024, 95 percent say employees will face consequences if they do not comply. In fact, 33 percent say they will fire employees who do not go into the office as required. Other consequences of non-compliance include reductions in bonuses, benefits and salaries.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on December 13, 2023, and 800 respondents completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to work at a company with at least 11 employees and have one of the following job titles: C-level executive, director, president/CEO/chairperson, owner or partner, senior manager, or HR manager. Respondents also had to have a household income of at least $75,000 and be at least 25 years old.

