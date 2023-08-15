ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds 8 in 10 Office Workers Believe 4-Day Work Week Would Improve Productivity

Among respondents who are in favor of switching schedules, 36 percent say they would be willing to take a pay cut for a 4-day Tweet this

Additionally, 96 percent of respondents in favor of a 4-day work week say it would 'somewhat' or 'vastly' improve their work-life balance. Eighty-eight percent of those in favor also say it would 'somewhat' or 'vastly' improve their productivity at work.

"It's very clear that workers are enthusiastic about a 4-day work week, and this could be an alternative for organizations to give workers more work/life balance, rather than instituting remote or hybrid work schedules if that does not fit with their culture," comments Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "Companies requiring in-person work are missing out on employees who only want remote/hybrid work, so a 4-day work week could be a good compromise that allows companies to attract more qualified applicants."

However, 6 percent of respondents say they would be 'not very' or 'not at all' enthusiastic about switching to a 4-day schedule. Assuming their job responsibilities remain the same, 46 percent of respondents believe they would need to work over 9 hours per day on a 4-day work schedule.

This online poll was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted via Pollfish from August 2 to 5, 2023. Respondents consist of a national sample of 1,000 full-time office workers who do not work a 4-day week, are between the ages of 22 and 65, are employed for wages, have a household income of at least $25,000 per year, and work at a company with six or more employees. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/8-in-10-office-workers-say-4-day-work-week-would-make-them-more-productive/.

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides free templates to help create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date information and machine learning tools for job seekers. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/.

