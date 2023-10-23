ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds Half of Companies May Not Offer Cost-of-Living Raises in 2024

"Many need to understand that only offering a cost of living adjustment is not a raise," says Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "A cost of living adjustment should just be a baseline to then compensate an employee for performance and/or promotions." Post this

"Many need to understand that only offering a cost of living adjustment is not a raise and may not even compensate for the loss of workers' earning power due to inflation," says Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "A cost of living adjustment should just be a baseline to then compensate an employee for performance and/or promotions."

According to the survey, half of companies offering cost-of-living adjustments say it will be 3 percent or less. Twenty-seven percent of companies say it will be 5 percent or more, 28 percent say 4 percent, 32 percent say 3 percent, 11 percent say 2 percent, and 2 percent say 1 percent or less. Many employers also prioritize compensating their higher-level employees over others. When asked which groups of employees, if any, are most important to give raises to in 2024, 17 percent of respondents say executive-level, and 18 percent say senior-level employees.

ResumeBuilder.com commissioned this online survey using the Pollfish survey platform. It launched on October 4, 2023, and 600 participants completed the full survey. To qualify, all participants were required to work at a company with at least 11 employees and have one of the following job titles: C-level executive, director, president/CEO/chairperson, owner or partner, chief financial officer, or HR manager. Respondents were required to have a household income of at least $75,000 and were screened to ensure they were familiar with the company's 2024 compensation budget.

