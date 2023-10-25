ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds Nearly 1 in 4 Job Hopping Gen Zers Have Increased Salary by $50,000 or More

"Job hopping and gaps have become more common, which will force employers to be more open-minded. Younger managers don't care as much about job hopping if you have the skills and experience," says Julia Toothacre, career and resume strategist. Post this

Among all job hoppers, 80 percent say they have increased their salary in the past five years. In fact, 20 percent say they have increased their salary by $50,000 or more and 4 percent of respondents say they increased their salary by $100,000 or more.

"Job hopping and gaps have become more common, which will force employers to be more open-minded. Younger managers don't care as much about job hopping if you have the skills and experience," says Julia Toothacre, career and resume strategist. "Loyalty is hard to come by from a company and younger workers realize that."

Survey results also indicate that 15 percent of respondents are actively job searching and 24 percent are passively job searching. Additionally, 48 percent say while they are not job searching, they are open to hearing about new opportunities. Only 13 percent say they are not job searching nor open to new opportunities.

This online poll was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted on SurveyMonkey Audience in October 2023. Overall, 1,000 respondents who are between the ages of 18 and 40, and currently work full-time, completed the survey.

To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/nearly-1-in-4-job-hopping-genzers-increased-their-salary-by-50k/

