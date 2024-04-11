ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds That, Contrary to Popular Belief, Majority of Gen Zers Like Their Jobs

"What many people fail to realize is that when you're in your 20s, you're figuring yourself out and trying different career options to see what you like most," says Resume Builder's Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. Post this

"People early in their careers tend to be given this narrative of hating their jobs because they usually switch jobs more frequently," says Resume Builder's Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "What many people fail to realize is that when you're in your 20s, you're figuring yourself out and trying different career options to see what you like most."

Key findings also highlight distinctions in job satisfaction among workers in various industries. Seventy-two percent of Gen Zers in the business or STEM industries report liking or loving their jobs, compared to 50 percent of those in customer service, retail, and service industries. Additionally, there is a correlation between income and job satisfaction. Gen Zers with higher incomes were more likely to report satisfaction at work than those with lower incomes.

"Money doesn't buy happiness, but it buys comfort and time. These results reinforce that if you pay people a living wage that supports not only their basic needs, but allows them to live their lives, they are likely going to be happier all around," says Toothacre.

In addition to the majority of Gen Zers feeling positive about their jobs, 81 percent assess their job performance as "excellent" or "good." Furthermore, 53 percent express positive feelings about their boss, 34 percent are neutral, and 13 percent harbor negative feelings. Similarly, 60 percent of respondents "love" or "like their coworkers," 31 percent are "neutral," and only 9 percent "dislike" or "hate their coworkers."

