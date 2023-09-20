ResumeBuilder.com Survey Finds Women Were One-Third Less Likely Than Men To Negotiate

"Gender bias is still common in the hiring and negotiation process," says Julia Toothacre, resume and career strategist. "Coupled with women's tendency to not negotiate, the gender pay gap will continue to grow." Tweet this

The primary reasons why respondents negotiated compensation are because their 'offer or current pay was not aligned with [their] value,' their 'offer or current pay was below market value,' or they 'just wanted to see if [they] could get more.' Among workers who negotiated, 55 percent of men and 42 percent of women say they 'got exactly what [they] wanted.' Forty-two percent of men, compared to 52 percent of women, say they 'got close to what [they] wanted.'

"Gender bias is still common in the hiring and negotiation process," says Julia Toothacre, resume and career strategist. "Coupled with women's tendency to not negotiate, the gender pay gap will continue to grow."

Survey results also show that 29 percent of men and 31 percent of women considered negotiating but chose not to. The top reasons why men chose not to negotiate were fear of losing the job or job offer, and the offer already being more than they were previously making. On the other hand, the top reasons why women chose not to negotiate were fear of losing the job or the job offer and feeling intimidated.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on September 7, 2023. In total, 1,417 full-time workers were surveyed. Additionally, respondents had to meet demographic criteria, including being currently employed and having earned at least a high school degree. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/women-were-a-third-less-likely-than-men-to-negotiate-pay-in-past-two-years/

ABOUT RESUMEBUILDER.COM

ResumeBuilder.com provides templates to help job seekers create professional resumes. The website also offers up-to-date resources and machine-learning tools. With a team of certified resume writers, recruiting experts, and hiring managers, users gain a competitive advantage and confidence to get hired faster. To learn more, visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/.

Media Contact

ResumeBuilder.com, ResumeBuilder.com, (800) 301-9082, [email protected], ResumeBuilder.com

SOURCE ResumeBuilder.com