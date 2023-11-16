ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 1 in 3 Companies Will Replace Employees With AI in 2024

"I hope this article is a wake-up call for anyone rejecting AI in their industry or function," says ResumeBuilder's resume and career strategist Julia Toothacre. "Employees need to find ways to grow their skills and stay relevant in their field if they don't want their job to be given to AI." Post this

"I'm not surprised by these results, and I hope this article is a wake-up call for anyone rejecting AI in their industry or function," says ResumeBuilder's resume and career strategist Julia Toothacre. "Employees need to find ways to grow their skills and stay relevant in their field if they don't want their job to be given to AI."

The results of the survey also show that 91 percent of companies currently using AI or planning to start using AI in 2024 will hire new employees next year. Of this group, 96 percent say it will be very or somewhat beneficial for candidates to have experience with AI. Likewise, 83 percent say employees who have AI skills will have more job security at their company than those who do not.

This online poll was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted via Pollfish on November 2, 2023. Respondents consist of a national sample of 750 individuals. To be eligible to take the survey, respondents had to be age 25 or older, be employed for wages or self-employed, have a household income of at least $75,000 per year, and work at a company with 11 or more employees. Respondents also identified their job role as a C-level executive, president/CEO/chairperson, director, owner or partner, chief technology officer, or chief financial officer. To view the complete report, please visit:

