ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 1 in 3 Gen Zers Have Made Career-Related Decisions Based on Advice From TikTok Creators

Further, 62 percent of TikToK users say they've encountered a TikTok creator who offers career coaching services. Of this group, 30 percent (or 11 percent of the total sample) say they've paid for offered services.

"There can be great advice on TikTok if you understand who is providing the information," says Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "I would advise people to research the background of creators. Although some are really good at marketing or repackaging advice they saw from experienced professionals, it doesn't mean they have the background or experience to give you advice."

Survey results also indicate that, among respondents who get career advice on TikTok, 36 percent say they have made career-related decisions based on information they gained from the app. Gen Zers were more likely than millennials to say they made decisions based on TikTok career advice. Eighty-eight percent say these decisions have had a positive impact on their lives and 10 percent say the impact was not positive or negative. Only two percent say these decisions have had a negative impact on their lives.

This online poll was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted on SurveyMonkey Audience in October 2023. Overall, 1,000 respondents who currently work full-time and are between the ages of 21 and 40 completed the survey.

