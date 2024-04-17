ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 1 in 3 Hiring Managers Knowingly Ask Illegal Questions During The Hiring Process

"Many job seekers believe that not answering a question might take them out of the running for a position. Many people also don't know what is illegal to ask, so they answer questions openly, not thinking about the consequences," says Resume Builder's resume and career strategist Julia Toothacre. Post this

"There are a variety of reasons why hiring managers will ask illegal questions, even though they know they are illegal," says Resume Builder's resume and career strategist Julia Toothacre. "Many job seekers are desperate for work and they believe that not answering a question might take them out of the running for a position, especially if it's a question where the answer would work in their favor. Many people also don't know what is illegal to ask, so they answer questions openly, not thinking about the consequences or bias someone might have."

The survey findings also reveal the most prevalent illegal questions posed by hiring managers. In terms of identity, common inquiries include citizenship status, native language, race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, and religion. Additionally, hiring managers frequently seek information about a candidate's family, including marital status, parental status, family history, and pregnancy. Other types of illegal questions pertain to health, disability, prior salaries, and political views.

