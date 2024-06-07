ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 1 in 4 Companies Plan To Increase Mandatory In-Office Days in 2025, Despite Majority Losing Talent Due to RTO Policy

Companies who intend to raise required in-office days anticipate improvements in productivity, workplace culture, employee well-being, and retention

SEATTLE, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report exploring companies' existing return-to-office policies and their projections for 2025. The report also sheds light on the rationale behind companies' decisions to increase mandatory in-office days. Researchers collected and analyzed responses from 756 business leaders from companies that implemented an RTO mandate since 2021.

The survey reveals that 23 percent of companies currently require employees to work in person five days per week, 26 percent require four days per week, and 38 percent require three days per week. Due to their return-to-office policies, 83 percent of business leaders report their company has lost talent.

"Companies are losing talent due to RTO policies for a few reasons," says Resume Builder's Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "People may have moved and aren't willing to move again to keep their position. It's also possible that there are familial responsibilities that require a flexible schedule or the need to be at home. Some people also like working from home or remotely and don't want to return to an office environment."

Despite the majority of business leaders admitting they lost talent due to company RTO policies, 45 percent state their company plans to maintain the current RTO policy through 2025. Additionally, 25 percent plan to increase mandatory in-office days, while 21 percent plan to reduce in-office requirements. Companies aiming to increase in-office days in 2025 believe the change will boost productivity, company culture, employee well-being, and retention.

"Unfortunately, I think many business leaders make assumptions about things like productivity, culture, and employee well-being," says Toothacre. "Productivity is a result of clear expectations and good management. Culture is driven by people, not physical spaces, and employee well-being is more about how people are managed, their stress levels, and the amount of flexibility they have."

This survey, commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online via Pollfish, was launched on May 15, 2024. A total of 756 business leaders (owner/partner, president/CEO/chairperson, C-level executive, director, senior manager, HR manager, project manager, or supervisor) completed the survey. To qualify, participants had to be over 25 years old, earn over $75,000 annually, work for a company with more than 11 employees, and have an education level above high school. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-4-companies-plan-to-increase-required-days-in-office/

