ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 1 in 4 Recently Hired Workers Found a Job Within a Month

The survey findings also highlight the duration it took to secure employment across various industries. Respondents in the food and hospitality, retail, construction, and computer and information technology sectors were the most likely to report they successfully landed a job within three months. Conversely, workers in the education, business and finance industries were the least likely to report finding employment within three months.

Overall, the majority of respondents report they received multiple job offers. Specifically, 34 percent of respondents received one offer, while 38 percent received two offers, 20 percent received three offers, and 7% received four or more offers.

"Despite media emphasis on layoffs and perceived market instability, it's important to recognize that specific industries are affected differently. Our survey data illustrates that individuals seeking positions in industries with robust hiring trends are experiencing a strong job market and finding new positions quickly," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller.

Survey results also reveal that 46 percent of all respondents used AI during their job search. Within this group, 65 percent utilized AI for resume creation, 54 percent for interview preparation, 45 percent for cover letter writing, and 41 percent for email composition. Furthermore, among those surveyed, 27 percent consider themselves highly skilled in AI usage, while 50 percent perceive themselves as somewhat adept. Conversely, 18 percent admit to having limited proficiency, and 6 percent claim to lack skill in this area.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish in May 2024. In total, 738 respondents completed the full survey. To participate, individuals had to confirm that they had actively sought employment within the last six months and successfully secured a new job as a result. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/1-in-4-recently-hired-workers-found-a-job-within-a-month/.

