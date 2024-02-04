ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 3 in 10 Hiring Managers Admit They Avoid Hiring Gen Z Job Candidates

Many hiring managers say Gen Z interviewees request excessive compensation, act entitled, and lack communication skills
SEATTLE, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report that examines how hiring managers perceive Generation Z workers. The report also shares insight into hiring managers' beliefs regarding the weaknesses of Gen Z employees. Overall, ResumeBuilder.com experts surveyed 782 workers involved in hiring – hiring managers – for entry-level positions in the United States.
According to the survey, 31 percent of hiring managers say they avoid hiring Gen Zers in favor of older workers. Hiring managers claim that Gen Zers ask for too much money, act entitled, and lack communication skills during the hiring process. Likewise, among the 94 percent of hiring managers who say they have interviewed Gen Zers, 58 percent say the Gen Z candidate wasn't dressed appropriately, 57 percent say they struggled with eye contact, and 47 percent say they asked for unreasonable compensation.
"Unlike previous generations, Gen Z faced unique challenges in acquiring foundational workplace skills because of COVID-19," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "Many Gen Zers spent their college years predominantly in remote or hybrid settings, and upon entering the workforce, they often started in remote roles. This departure from the traditional in-person learning environment impacted their ability to hone crucial skills, such as effective communication, handling constructive criticism, and observing others to build their professional acumen."
The survey also highlights the perceived weaknesses of Gen Z employees among hiring managers. Of those who have worked with this generation of employees, 34 percent say Gen Zers often are late to start work, 33 percent say they don't dress professionally, and 33 percent say they don't use appropriate language for work. Additionally, 60 percent say Gen Zers are entitled, 59 percent say they get offended too easily, and 58 percent say they do not respond well to feedback.
This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted in January 2024 via SurveyMonkey. Respondents consisted of a national sample of 715 employed residents of the United States involved in hiring for entry-level positions at their companies. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/3-in-10-hiring-managers-say-they-avoid-hiring-gen-z-candidates/
