ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 3 in 10 Hiring Managers Admit They Avoid Hiring Gen Z Job Candidates

"Unlike previous generations, Gen Z faced unique challenges in acquiring foundational workplace skills because of COVID-19," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "Many Gen Zers spent their college years predominantly in remote or hybrid settings, and upon entering the workforce, they often started in remote roles. This departure from the traditional in-person learning environment impacted their ability to hone crucial skills, such as effective communication, handling constructive criticism, and observing others to build their professional acumen."

The survey also highlights the perceived weaknesses of Gen Z employees among hiring managers. Of those who have worked with this generation of employees, 34 percent say Gen Zers often are late to start work, 33 percent say they don't dress professionally, and 33 percent say they don't use appropriate language for work. Additionally, 60 percent say Gen Zers are entitled, 59 percent say they get offended too easily, and 58 percent say they do not respond well to feedback.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted in January 2024 via SurveyMonkey. Respondents consisted of a national sample of 715 employed residents of the United States involved in hiring for entry-level positions at their companies. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/3-in-10-hiring-managers-say-they-avoid-hiring-gen-z-candidates/

