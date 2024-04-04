ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 3 in 10 Workers Are Unlikely To Consider Jobs in States With IVF Restrictions

"Public policies affecting women's health care are impacting where Americans want to live and work," says Stacie Haller. "Individuals are increasingly evaluating their employment options based on how well they align with their health care needs." Post this

"Public policies affecting women's health care are impacting where Americans want to live and work," says Resume Builder's Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller. "Our survey, along with observations from my private practice, highlights a discernible trend: Individuals are increasingly evaluating their employment options based on how well they align with their health care needs."

Survey findings also reveal that 50 percent of respondents do not support legislation banning IVF. Thirty-two percent express support for such legislation, while 19 percent are uncertain about their stance on the issue. Among respondents, 30 percent report they are unlikely to consider a job offer in a state that has passed legislation effectively banning IVF. Women, particularly those aged 45 to 54, were the most likely group to hold this point of view.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on March 18, 2024, and 1,250 U.S. workers completed the full survey. The survey was census-balanced for each region. Of those surveyed, 25 percent self-identified as conservative, 42 percent as moderate, and 24 percent as liberal. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/3-in-10-workers-unlikely-to-consider-jobs-in-states-with-ivf-restrictions

