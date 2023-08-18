ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 4 in 10 Hiring Managers Admit to Lying to Job Candidates During Hiring Process

"Candidates are making decisions based on the information they receive, and deceit only leads to bad outcomes for both the organization and candidate." Tweet this

Survey data also reveals that among hiring managers that admit to lying during the hiring process, 40 percent say they lie about 'the role's responsibilities,' 39 percent say 'growth opportunities at the company,' and 38 percent say 'career development opportunities.' Other topics hiring managers admit to lying about include company culture, benefits, company commitment to social issues, and more.

"Lying to candidates undermines an organization's integrity and is bad for business," says Stacie Haller, chief career advisor.

"Candidates are making decisions based on the information they receive, and deceit only leads to bad outcomes for both the organization and candidate. Honesty not only upholds an organization's reputation but also is critical for cultivating success for both the company and the individuals it seeks to attract."

Of hiring managers who say they lie to candidates, 92 percent say they have had a candidate they lied to accept a job offer. However, 55 percent say they have had an employee quit after discovering they were lied to during the hiring process. According to these hiring managers, 14 percent say the employee quit 'within one week,' 35 percent say 'within one month,' and 31 percent say 'within three months.'

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish on August 2, 2023. Overall, 1,060 people were surveyed. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to pass through a screener to ensure they were responsible for hiring new workers in their current role. Additionally, respondents had to meet demographic criteria, including being currently employed, being ages 25 or older, having an organizational role of middle management or higher, having an income of at least $50,000, and working for a company with at least 25 employees. To view the complete report, please visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/4-in-10-hiring-managers-admit-they-lie-to-candidates-in-the-hiring-process/

