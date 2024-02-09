ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals 63 Percent of Business Leaders Say Return-to-Office Has Improved Productivity

"Given the amount of organizations doing layoffs or projecting layoffs, I'm not surprised that business leaders have seen a rise in productivity in the office. Personally, I think people are trying to prove themselves, whether they want to be in the office or not so they don't lose their job." Post this

"In my experience, business leaders will report in a way that supports their initiatives, and I think that's what we are seeing here with this survey," says ResumeBuilder.com's Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "Given the amount of organizations doing layoffs or projecting layoffs, I'm not surprised that business leaders have seen a rise in productivity in the office. Personally, I think people are trying to prove themselves, whether they want to be in the office or not so they don't lose their job."

Survey findings also reveal that 46 percent of business leaders say employees should be required to be in-office for 'four' or 'five' days per week. Additionally, 33 percent say 'three,' 11 percent say 'two,' and 4 percent say 'one.' Only five percent say their company should allow employees to work fully remotely. While 47 percent of business leaders say their company does not have plans to change the number of days required to go to the office, 37 percent say their company plans to increase the number of days and 16 percent say their company plans to reduce the number of days.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on Jan. 24, 2024, and 833 respondents completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to work at a company with at least 11 employees and have one of the following job titles: C-level executive, director, president/CEO/chairperson, owner or partner, director, senior manager, or human resources manager.

Respondents also had to answer that they have worked at their current company for at least four years, the company operated remotely during the height of the pandemic (March 2020-21), and the company now requires employees to work in-office at least one day per week. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/63-of-business-leaders-say-return-to-office-has-improved-productivity/

