ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals, Despite New Protections, 1 in 6 Companies Prohibit Transgender Employees From Using Bathrooms Consistent With Their Gender Identities

"New workplace protections will change some behavior because they will be added to company training, regarding discrimination," says Resume Builder's Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "However, personal bias and opinion will keep some people from abiding by the protections, similar to what we have seen with age, gender, ethnicity, and so on."

Survey findings also highlight respondents' attitudes concerning employee pronouns and abortion. While 80 percent of business leaders are open to using employees' preferred pronouns, 11 percent are unwilling and 9 percent are uncertain. Among those who are unwilling, the most common reasons cited include skepticism about individuals choosing their pronouns, confusion, and religious beliefs.

Furthermore, despite the protections outlined by the EEOC, 18 percent of business leaders admit they would "definitely" or "probably" discriminate against employees who have had an abortion. This discrimination stems from moral, personal and political beliefs. Business leaders who express they would discriminate mention potential actions such as altering assignments or workload, harassment, termination, or withholding promotions.

This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on May 1, 2024, and 878 business leaders holding positions such as owner, partner, president, CEO, chairperson, C-Level executive, CFO, CTO, senior manager, or director completed the survey. To qualify, all participants had to be over 25 years old, earn more than $75,000 annually, work for a company with more than 11 employees, and possess an education level above high school.

