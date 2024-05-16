ResumeBuilder.com Survey Reveals, Despite New Protections, 1 in 6 Companies Prohibit Transgender Employees From Using Bathrooms Consistent With Their Gender Identities

The United States Equal Employment Opportunity Commission introduces enhanced workplace bias protections encompassing restroom accessibility for transgender employees, pronoun usage, and reproductive rights
SEATTLE, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResumeBuilder.com, the premier resource for professional resume templates and career advice, has published a recent survey report delving into business leaders' perspectives on the new workplace bias protections from the U.S. EEOC. The report also provides insights into why some business leaders advocate for barring transgender employees from using bathrooms that align with their gender identities. Overall, 878 business leaders participated in the survey.
The survey reveals that 16 percent of business leaders indicate transgender employees cannot use bathrooms aligned with their gender identity at their companies. Thirty percent permit using unisex bathrooms, and 54 percent allow transgender employees to use bathrooms consistent with their gender identities. Based on personal views, 24 percent of business leaders oppose transgender employees using bathrooms consistent with their gender identities. Their primary reasons include concerns for women's safety, biological perceptions of gender, and workplace confusion. Additionally, 24 percent advocate for access to unisex bathrooms. The majority agree that transgender employees have the right to use bathrooms aligned with their gender identities.
"New workplace protections will change some behavior because they will be added to company training, regarding discrimination," says Resume Builder's Resume and Career Strategist Julia Toothacre. "However, personal bias and opinion will keep some people from abiding by the protections, similar to what we have seen with age, gender, ethnicity, and so on."
Survey findings also highlight respondents' attitudes concerning employee pronouns and abortion. While 80 percent of business leaders are open to using employees' preferred pronouns, 11 percent are unwilling and 9 percent are uncertain. Among those who are unwilling, the most common reasons cited include skepticism about individuals choosing their pronouns, confusion, and religious beliefs.
Furthermore, despite the protections outlined by the EEOC, 18 percent of business leaders admit they would "definitely" or "probably" discriminate against employees who have had an abortion. This discrimination stems from moral, personal and political beliefs. Business leaders who express they would discriminate mention potential actions such as altering assignments or workload, harassment, termination, or withholding promotions.
This survey was commissioned by ResumeBuilder.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on May 1, 2024, and 878 business leaders holding positions such as owner, partner, president, CEO, chairperson, C-Level executive, CFO, CTO, senior manager, or director completed the survey. To qualify, all participants had to be over 25 years old, earn more than $75,000 annually, work for a company with more than 11 employees, and possess an education level above high school. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.resumebuilder.com/despite-new-protections-1-in-6-companies-say-trans-employees-cant-use-bathroom-consistent-with-their-gender-identity/.
